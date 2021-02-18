Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $571,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 16,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,100. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

