Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

NYSE EPAM traded down $10.43 on Thursday, reaching $381.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,942. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

