Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 109,140 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Paya at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $3,320,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $28,225,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PAYA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 13,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,041. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

