Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 22,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

