Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

