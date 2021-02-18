Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

