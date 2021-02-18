Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.24. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,247. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,305 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

