Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.