Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,085 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

