Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $23.23 on Thursday, hitting $698.16. 23,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.19 and a 200 day moving average of $652.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.