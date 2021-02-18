Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.37.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $2,227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,519. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,934.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

