Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1,222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

