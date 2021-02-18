Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.10

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $34.02. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 697 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

