Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 685,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,082,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.