Southwestern Energy (SWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SWN stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

