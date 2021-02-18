SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Shares of SP stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

