SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 35.5% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $68.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

