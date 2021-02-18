Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Hits $94.67 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $94.67 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,091,984 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.