SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 222,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 471,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 206,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.