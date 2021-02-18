SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 222,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 471,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 206,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

