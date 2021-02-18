SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Shares Down 0.9%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.90. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

