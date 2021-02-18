SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.46. 395,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.