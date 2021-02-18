SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.44 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 2,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period.

