SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

