SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,033. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

