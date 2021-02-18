SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

