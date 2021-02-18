SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,319,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

XBI stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.49. 332,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

