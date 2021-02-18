SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $74.66. Approximately 565,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 381,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,649 shares in the last quarter.

