SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. 204,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

