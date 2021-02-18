SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.96 and last traded at $96.17. 6,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

