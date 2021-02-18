Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

SXDT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

