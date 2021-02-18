Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00298704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002434 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013739 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

