Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $26,702.74 and $1,838.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.00436441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

