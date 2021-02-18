Sphere (SPHR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,918.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $25,918.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 76.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,655.19 or 1.00013277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

