Spiking Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 39% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $681,549.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

