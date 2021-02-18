Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,143.49

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £111.43 ($145.59) and traded as high as £119.30 ($155.87). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £116.70 ($152.47), with a volume of 57,119 shares traded.

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £114.97 and its 200 day moving average is £111.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

