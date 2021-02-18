Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading 45.5% Higher

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) shares traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $83.36. 277 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

