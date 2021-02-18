Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

