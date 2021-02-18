Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 44,367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

