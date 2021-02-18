Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $786.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

