Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $20,607,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

BSV remained flat at $$82.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 29,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

