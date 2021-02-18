Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $6.70 Million in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,533 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

