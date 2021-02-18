Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.