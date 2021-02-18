Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 11,696 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after buying an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $526,635.07.

Shares of AA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 81,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

