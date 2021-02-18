Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 4,644 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

