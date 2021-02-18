Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Financial Survey

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genmab A/S and Spotlight Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 3 5 6 0 2.21 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genmab A/S currently has a consensus price target of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genmab A/S and Spotlight Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $804.57 million 33.08 $324.68 million $0.51 79.61 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -105.24, indicating that its share price is 10,624% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 50.99% 34.40% 30.67% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Spotlight Innovation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Tempus to advance various disease targets and biomarkers, as well as Rentschler Biopharma SE. It also has a collaboration agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications; CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; and Tavotek Biotherapeutics and AbbVie. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

