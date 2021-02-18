Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.