SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 53,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

