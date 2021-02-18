SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.17. The company had a trading volume of 448,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,657. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.