SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 23,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

