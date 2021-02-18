St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.
St Barbara Company Profile
